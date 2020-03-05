AAP Rugby

Raiders players are behind Scott: Stuart

By AAP Newswire

Ricky Stuart - AAP

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says the Raiders players are all behind Curtis Scott after the centre was cleared to start the NRL season.

The former Storm centre is facing two counts of assaulting police following his Australia Day incident, but is free to start the NRL season after the league declared he would not fall under the code's no-fault stand-down policy.

Scott has scored 18 tries in 48 NRL games and was brought to Canberra during the off-season to fill the void left by Joey Leilua.

Raiders coach Stuart has praised Scott's talent and says the 22-year-old fits in with the club's culture.

"Football players don't support mugs," he told Big Sports Breakfast.

"Footy players don't get around a bloke who's a d***head.

"All the players have really gotten around Curtis Scott. They have supported him through this tough time.

"That's a big plus for me, because he's got talent. He just needs to mould into the way we want to play now. The other day in the trial match, there were a couple of errors because he tried too hard.

"He's an aggressive, tough kid who really fit the style and the Raiders culture here."

