THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Offering seamless indoor and outdoor living, this Kialla Greens home is the ideal setting to raise a family. When this three-bedroom home was built 10 years ago no detail was overlooked. With a customised fl oor plan designed for modern family living, the Simonds Homes build features soaring 2.7m ceilings, loads of storage, high quality finishings and has been freshly painted. A grand hallway leads to the heart of the home an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge space. The sleek kitchen boasts 40mm stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances including an oversized oven, walk-in pantry and plumbing to the fridge. But it is the alfresco corner stacking doors that make the space truly special, bringing the outdoors in. The open-plan space opens to a stylish undercover entertaining area equipped with an outdoor kitchen with sink, fridge, bench space and provisions for a built-in barbecue plus fans, power and lighting. This area overlooks a large backyard with plenty of lawn for a hit of cricket, established gardens, raised vegetable beds and an automated sprinkler system. But the jewel of any Australian backyard is the shed, and this one will not disappoint the brick shed has electric roller door, a wood fi replace and plenty of storage in the ceiling. Back inside the home, double doors lead through to a parents’ retreat at the front of the home. The generously sized master bedroom is complete with dual walk-in robes continuing through to a large ensuite with shower, toilet and basin. The two other spacious bedrooms have built-in robes and share the main bathroom with shower, bath, basin and separate toilet. A fully functional theatre room off the open-plan space means there are plenty of options to relax as a family or find some peace and quiet. Storage has been considered at every stage of the design, and includes a walk-in linen cupboard and loads of laundry storage. Evaporative cooling and gas heating plus the added bonus of fully insulated ceilings and walls ensure year-round comfort. Just walking distance to Riverside Plaza and tranquil parklands, with school buses all but stopping at the front, this immaculate property is perfect for a family or a couple ready to establish themselves.

Click for more information