72 Canterbury Avenue, Shepparton

FORMER DISPLAY HOME HAS IT ALL

Whether you are a semi-retired couple looking for a tranquil oasis or busy professionals on the hunt for a low-maintenance property, this home has your name written all over it. This stunning ex-display home is just a short stroll away from golf and bowls clubs and picturesque walking tracks along the Goulburn River. But location is not all it has going for it — this quality, three-bedroom home, set on a 740 square metre residential block, has all the high-end fixtures and fittings that will tick all the boxes. The stylish red-brick façade with immaculate landscaping is the perfect introduction to what’s inside. The front door opens to a tiled entrance and silver-wallpapered hall. To the left is the carpeted master bedroom, replete with storage including a walk-through wardrobe leading to the ensuite, which has a toilet and shower. Windows and mirrors are plentiful, making this room seem even more spacious. Continue down the hall and there’s a study to the left, separated from the rest of the house by a sleek timber screen. Then it’s on to the open-plan living/ dining/kitchen area. Soaring cathedral ceilings and glass sliding doors make this a modern, light-filled space, ideal for relaxing or entertaining. The central kitchen is a foodie’s dream come true, fitted with all the mod-cons including ample bench space, gas hot plates and a dishwasher. Plus the vast adjoining butler’s pantry will ensure every dinner party is a breeze. Storage is certainly not in short supply in this home, and the walk-in linen cupboard is no exception. This dedicated space has one wall lined with floor to ceiling closets and the other with shelves and cabinets, with a door offering direct access to the backyard and clothesline. There is also an additional storage space towards the back of the house. Around the corner are the two remaining bedrooms — simple, stylish spaces — plus a bathroom with toilet, shower and bath. Ducted heating and evaporative cooling throughout the home will keep you comfortable all year around. There is also a large double garage with internal access to the house and another door through to the rear of the house. The backyard is also sure to impress. First, there’s the generous pergola. Fitted with downlights and ceiling fans, this enormous area is an ideal entertainment space all year around. A child and pet-friendly space, the backyard’s lawns are bordered by a garden. Already beautifully tended, there’s still plenty of scope for green thumbs to make these garden beds their own. The side access is wide enough for a small trailer, and auto sprinklers in the front and rear are an added bonus. With its impeccable landscaped lawns and gardens, stylish design, generous storage and enviable location, this home will not disappoint.

