46 Sutherland Avenue, Shepparton

DESIGNER CENTRAL TOWNHOUSE

Architecturally designed for the executive, this townhouse presents an exciting opportunity to live or invest in one of Shepparton’s most sought-after locations. This three-bedroom, two bathroom home, on its own title, will not disappoint. The master bedroom, featuring a quality ensuite with a spa-bath and rain-head shower, also offers a sizeable walk-in robe. Each of the other bedrooms feature built-in robes. With polished spotted gum timber floors that fl ow through the openplan kitchen and dining room, the multi-function space overlooks the private lounge and low-maintenance courtyard. Completing this exquisite package is ducted cooling and heating. All this property has to off er is complemented by its location, with public and private schools, shops, Deakin Reserve and the Shepparton CBD all in walking distance. If you are looking for a prestige investment or a central lifestyle, this thoughtfully designed, low maintenance property is a must-see.