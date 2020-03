ESTABLISHED FAMILY LIVING

Offering location and lifestyle, this Mooroopna property is the perfect family home. Only 2km from Mooroopna’s hub and metres away from a well-established park, this property offers an exciting opportunity to live or invest in a family-friendly location. Featuring an open-plan living area, incorporating kitchen, dining and family areas, this multi-function space provides an electric under-bench oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, ‘walk-in’ pantry and breakfast bar. At the front of the home is a second living area, as well as internal access from the double garage. The master bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite, and the other two bedrooms have carpeted floors, plenty of natural light and built-in robes. Offering the perfect space for entertaining, the large decked pergola area with a timber-lined feature ceiling is sure to please guests, complemented by the spacious yard with its ample grassed area and established garden. Further ticking the boxes is side double-gate access with a direct pathway to the 6m x 6m x 2.7m shed and 5kW solar power system. Finishing off this exquisite family home is evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating throughout, as well as a split-system airconditioner in the main living area, ensuring climate comfort year-round.

Click for more information