253 Hogan Street, Tatura

HERITAGE CHARM MEETS MODERN LIVING

A white picket fence and a charming façade are just the beginning of this historic Tatura home

The recently restored Devonleigh House was on the market for more than a decade before young couple Megan and Bailey Argus took on the challenge. Kevin Hicks Real Estate agent Julie Ryan said the house had more or less been rebuilt during the two-year renovation. “The attention to detail & architectural fl air this property offers will be well received by buyers with high expectations!” Julie said. The 100-year-old house has been thoughtfully reimagined while paying respect to its former glory. Period and contemporary features have been masterfully blended with 3.7m ceilings, pressed metal juxtaposing a soft palette of blue greys, fresh white and modern black accents. The façade features original windows and doors while the century-old floorboards have been relaid throughout the original portion of the home. It has also been architecturally extended to meet the demands of modern living, creating a spacious open-plan space featuring a countrystyle kitchen, with cathedral ceilings and skylights flooding the room with natural light. Full-length timber windows and doors open on to an undercover alfresco area with timber decking overlooking the typical Australian backyard with expansive lawns, a Hills Hoist and a magnificent elm tree. Plus there is an extravagant all-steel shed, comprising 144 square metres of commercial-quality flooring, custom-made doors and formal fixed staircase leading to a mezzanine floor and balcony. Back inside, the master bedroom — complete with walk-in robe, ensuite and electric log-fi re — sits at the front of the house. The ensuite boasts a statement blue-tiled herringbone feature wall and a vanity crafted using repurposed floor joists from the hallway. The home also has plenty of storage, a generous laundry and a butler's pantry.

