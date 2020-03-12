53 Pell Crescent, Mooroopna

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION

Well-presented and located in one of Mooroopna’s most popular estates is this ideal family home. The large four-bedroom plus study home offers loads of living space for the growing family and is centrally situated within walking distance from schools, sports facilities and shops. The formal lounge room features bay windows while the kitchen with pantry and timber cupboards adjoins a large family room area, which enjoys a northerly aspect and overlooks a large pergola. With ducted heating and cooling throughout, comfort is assured year round. Outdoors there is a double garage and the property offers side access to the backyard, which includes a shed.

