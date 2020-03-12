39 Palmer Road, Shepparton

FAMILY LIVING IN SOUTH SHEPPARTON

This immaculate three-bedroom home plus study in south Shepparton will certainly impress prospective buyers. The home features a large master bedroom with built-in robes and ensuite, while the open-plan kitchen/ dining/family area boasts sliding door access outside to the large, 8.5m x 5m entertaining area. There is also a separate lounge and formal dining room, open study, ducted evaporative cooling, ducted gas heating, quality soft furnishings and 2.59m ceiling throughout. Outdoors there is a double lockup garage with automatic door and kitchenette, and a 6.5m x 6m shed with two roller doors accessed by double gates from the side street.

