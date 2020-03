BIG PROPERTY HAS LOADS OF APPEAL

If you want room to play in peace and quiet, then this 0.6 ha block is right up your drive

It’s always Christmas at this property, with beautiful greens contrasting the red double-brick house. From the street, you can see a tranquil English-style garden, with rose bushes and luscious lawns. And out in the back garden, a vegie patch, mini orchard and neat pergola stand out. Barry Plant sales executive Rick Stevens said the house was perfect for those who were down-sizing but still wanted space. “It’s perfect for people coming off the land, it’s a big property with many uses,” he said. The outdoor theme continues with a large fully-enclosed sun room, perfect for keeping out flies and mosquitoes. And if four bedrooms with built-in robes wasn’t enough, there’s also a huge granny-fl at-like outdoor room with built-in cupboards, a heater and power. One might think a property this large would come with many maintenance responsibilities, but the house has solar panels, which means next to no electricity bills. Plus, it has two 45000litre water tanks behind a three-car work shed, and the tanks hook up to a sprinkler system for the whole garden. As you step through the door, you’ll notice two bathrooms accompany the bedrooms, while there’s a massive entertaining space linking the kitchen, living and dining areas. A huge island bench is terrific for entertaining guests, while there is plenty of storage space in the kitchen cupboards. In addition to its double-brick construction providing sound insulation, the house has two reversecycle split-system airconditioners in the living area, while the bedrooms also have ducted airconditioning. Located five minutes' drive from Riverside Plaza, close to primary and secondary schools and Shepparton’s CBD, Arcadia Downs Drive is perfect for a farming family that would like to downsize or a professional who is seeking privacy.

