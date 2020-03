QUALITY, STYLE AND COMFORT

Combining high-end style with comfort & flexibility, this high-quality Metricon home (Byron 37) offers a premium option for a range of buyers It is packed with features and upgrades and is located in the popular Westwood Run Estate in Mooroopna. The home offers flexible family living and four good-sized bedrooms with a hotel-style master suite that includes a large dressing room/walkin robe area and lavish ensuite. The kids’ bedrooms are zoned to the side and rear away from main living areas. The beautifully designed kitchen with a large two-way walk-in butlers’ pantry has endless preparation area and storage space, plus the Caesarstone bench tops add a touch of class. The light-filled, spacious, openplan dining and family room flows seamlessly between indoor and outdoor areas, with the large outdoor room ideal to entertain friends all year round. The three separate living areas are perfect for zoned living, providing a space for everyone to enjoy and make their own, plus both bathrooms are stylish and include spacious showers with semi frameless shower screens. There is evaporative cooling and ducted heating operating throughout, plus other features include the 600mm x 600mm exile charcoal lappato tile, downlights throughout, a 1.4m x 2.4m walk-in linen cupboard, quality carpets and blinds and ample storage is available. Outside there is an extended outdoor concrete area which expands the entertaining space, rear yard access is also available with two driveways and room for the caravan, plus the double garage offers internal access to the home, which is great for security and privacy. This brilliant home has quality everywhere and would provide an outstanding option for any buyer. If you’d like to arrange an inspection please call Brad Campbell today on 0416 291 112.

