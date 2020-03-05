97 Broken River Drive, Shepparton

BROKEN RIVER RESERVE OUTLOOK

Situated on Broken River Drive and enjoying uninterrupted views of the river reserve and easy access to the popular walking tracks, this oneowner home is presented in very good condition throughout and has been well maintained. It comprises two living areas, modern kitchen with natural light and adjoining family room, three bedrooms, ensuite and large family bathroom. The family room opens directly on to the extensive all-weather decked outdoor area. Enjoying a northerly aspect, this undercover area is perfect for entertaining all year round. Externally the secure backyard includes a good storage shed, room for two cars, plus access for a trailer or boat as required. The yard also provides enough space for further shedding or a pool if desired. This home also comes complete with cost saving solar panels fitted. Kevin Hicks Real Estate agent Terry Shiels said prospective buyers could inspect with confidence

