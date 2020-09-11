Ready Set Retire

Any colour will be fine — so long as it’s silver

By Riverine Herald

1 of 1

By Steve ‘Sheds’ Bain

BEFORE I go on, a few of my known associates opine the shed I call orange is actually a shade of red.

I’ve pointed out to them it might not be manly to know the various hues from pastel pink through to hot chilli scorcher red (incidentally I call the deep red end of the scale Sidchrome red … in the same vein that my four-on-the-floor Falcon S Pack was ‘Fosters Blue’).

But before I get in over my head, let me shout out to all those house painters out there who talk quarter shades and half-strengths — I’m not referring to y’all when I say it’s not manly to know paint shades.

I’m just saying it’s just not something many of us have to consider from day to day. Actually, I wouldn’t mind knowing the difference between aqua, teal and turquoise.

It’s just I’ve tried and I didn’t go very well. Actually, I do okay with the aqua … it’s blue. However, every time I call it blue, I get corrected, “It’s aqua, Grampa” echo our twin granddaughters.

The wife has on occasion suggested “you’re not going out in that, those colours clash”. I always look forward to Hawaiian shirt parties. Hard for me to make a fashion faux pas at one of those. But yes, I have.

Did you know that some shades and patterns go together and other seemingly identical variations do not? She was very interested last time I had an eye-test. Her chat with the lady who looks into one’s eyes revealed there was no explanation (colourblindness-wise) for my hue-apathy.

The little woman has been driven crazy trying to explain to me the difference between tangerine, orange, red and something called ‘I’ve cut myself’. Yesterday she argued with me till she was tangerine in the face the shed was, in her opinion, a shade of red.

The reason I was going to the orange shed was three-fold.

Firstly, they’d rung her to say that our replacement 3/8” drive Sidchrome lifetime warranty breaker bar was in store and we could pick it up anytime we like.

“Would you like to go pick it up?” she said.

Before I could say “Do ants love a picnic?” she also mentioned that our email accounts had pinged with a $10 ‘spend-by-the-weekend’ (SBTWE) gift card each.

“Spend them both,” she said. Upon my return she wasn’t surprised to see the new Sidchrome breaker bar.

She was a little surprised that the damaged drive was also returned to us (a mate with a forge reckons we can make a knife blade out of the old drive handle — he heats them up till they are glowing orange, then smiths it into shape).

What she was most excited about was that I had used her $10 card — as well as my own — to purchase us a matched pair of his and hers ratchet drive handles.

I’m pretty sure the tool shop doesn’t have our wedding anniversary date; but its timing worked for me nonetheless.

I told her I had it on good authority the new-wave gift etiquette has it that our milestone was going to be known as the chrome-vanadium anniversary next time the next edition of things-you-didn’t-know-but-had-forgotten-to-ask was published.

She said it’d be a big book in my case and she’d be flipping straight to the primary colour and secondary colour explanations and suggesting I read it.

As I explained to her, these drives are somewhat unique.

Instead of just one drive per head, each of these has two square drive male ends. Mine has a 1 ⁄2” and 3/8” square drive, whereas hers has a 3/8” square drive on one side and a 1⁄4” square drive on the other side.

These drives, from a company called Workforce, are certainly budget models. You’d expect to pay at least triple for them.

I reasoned they’d be handy for tasks with low forces involved and for those situations where I was using my bits and pieces kit. Instead of looking for a male to female adapter, just flip the drive over and use the other side.

Together both of these drives cover the range of socket sets from 1/8” to 1⁄2” and typically that’ll cover most jobs around the car and house.

It just seemed cute to have a matched set; and now we do.

Latest articles

Sport

Outside The Box: Sporting karma

Novak Djokovic’s incredible disqualification from the US Open earlier this week can best be summed up in one word — karma. The Serbian tennis champion will, of course, go down in history — what, with 17 grand slam titles and all &mdash...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Makybe Diva Stakes day preview

Payney’s Punt returns for another action-packed day of racing this weekend. Saturday is Makybe Diva Stakes day and there is a mouth-watering nine-race card at Flemington waiting for us to dig into. Despite the blue skies we have been treated to this...

Aydin Payne
Sport

“Bee-autiful”: Lloyd snags first metro win aboard Osborne mare

How beautiful it can be for an apprentice jockey to win their first metro race. All the sweeter when they’re sitting on a rank outsider and have to come from a long way back to win by the shortest official margin in the book.

Andrew Mole

MOST POPULAR

Ready Set Retire

You have to trust some good advice

By Andrew Zbik, Creation Wealth IN 2019, the University of Melbourne completed some research on how Australians feel about their finances and financial services providers. The findings were both sad and damning. What was sad? â– 1 in 3...

Michael Von Güttner
Ready Set Retire

Boom, boom baby, it is all the kid’s fault—absolutely

SUNDAY is Father’s Day. Woohoo. Once upon a time it was breakfast in bed, then it turned into interesting primary school artwork masquerading as cards, evolved into pre-teens and their take on tacky trinkets they were sure I would love. It...

Andrew Mole
Ready Set Retire

I was as thick as two planks

By Andrew Mole I WALKED into John Raccanello’s backyard with plans to produce a slab redgum dining table – complete with chairs – and was in no rush to get things finished. So fully expected to have that project in the ute and headed home in...

Andrew Mole