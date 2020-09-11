Any colour will be fine — so long as it’s silver

By Steve ‘Sheds’ Bain

BEFORE I go on, a few of my known associates opine the shed I call orange is actually a shade of red.

I’ve pointed out to them it might not be manly to know the various hues from pastel pink through to hot chilli scorcher red (incidentally I call the deep red end of the scale Sidchrome red … in the same vein that my four-on-the-floor Falcon S Pack was ‘Fosters Blue’).

But before I get in over my head, let me shout out to all those house painters out there who talk quarter shades and half-strengths — I’m not referring to y’all when I say it’s not manly to know paint shades.

I’m just saying it’s just not something many of us have to consider from day to day. Actually, I wouldn’t mind knowing the difference between aqua, teal and turquoise.

It’s just I’ve tried and I didn’t go very well. Actually, I do okay with the aqua … it’s blue. However, every time I call it blue, I get corrected, “It’s aqua, Grampa” echo our twin granddaughters.

The wife has on occasion suggested “you’re not going out in that, those colours clash”. I always look forward to Hawaiian shirt parties. Hard for me to make a fashion faux pas at one of those. But yes, I have.

Did you know that some shades and patterns go together and other seemingly identical variations do not? She was very interested last time I had an eye-test. Her chat with the lady who looks into one’s eyes revealed there was no explanation (colourblindness-wise) for my hue-apathy.

The little woman has been driven crazy trying to explain to me the difference between tangerine, orange, red and something called ‘I’ve cut myself’. Yesterday she argued with me till she was tangerine in the face the shed was, in her opinion, a shade of red.

The reason I was going to the orange shed was three-fold.

Firstly, they’d rung her to say that our replacement 3/8” drive Sidchrome lifetime warranty breaker bar was in store and we could pick it up anytime we like.

“Would you like to go pick it up?” she said.

Before I could say “Do ants love a picnic?” she also mentioned that our email accounts had pinged with a $10 ‘spend-by-the-weekend’ (SBTWE) gift card each.

“Spend them both,” she said. Upon my return she wasn’t surprised to see the new Sidchrome breaker bar.

She was a little surprised that the damaged drive was also returned to us (a mate with a forge reckons we can make a knife blade out of the old drive handle — he heats them up till they are glowing orange, then smiths it into shape).

What she was most excited about was that I had used her $10 card — as well as my own — to purchase us a matched pair of his and hers ratchet drive handles.

I’m pretty sure the tool shop doesn’t have our wedding anniversary date; but its timing worked for me nonetheless.

I told her I had it on good authority the new-wave gift etiquette has it that our milestone was going to be known as the chrome-vanadium anniversary next time the next edition of things-you-didn’t-know-but-had-forgotten-to-ask was published.

She said it’d be a big book in my case and she’d be flipping straight to the primary colour and secondary colour explanations and suggesting I read it.

As I explained to her, these drives are somewhat unique.

Instead of just one drive per head, each of these has two square drive male ends. Mine has a 1 ⁄2” and 3/8” square drive, whereas hers has a 3/8” square drive on one side and a 1⁄4” square drive on the other side.

These drives, from a company called Workforce, are certainly budget models. You’d expect to pay at least triple for them.

I reasoned they’d be handy for tasks with low forces involved and for those situations where I was using my bits and pieces kit. Instead of looking for a male to female adapter, just flip the drive over and use the other side.

Together both of these drives cover the range of socket sets from 1/8” to 1⁄2” and typically that’ll cover most jobs around the car and house.

It just seemed cute to have a matched set; and now we do.