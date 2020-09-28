My Word with John Lewis: September 24

Podcasts
My Word with John Lewis: September 24By McPherson Media Group
John Lewis asks when is it time to be put out to pasture.
Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.
AAP Newswire
Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.
AAP Newswire
AAP Newswire
AAP Newswire
The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.
AAP Newswire