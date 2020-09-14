Art in COVID with Kaye Poulton

Podcasts
Art in COVID with Kaye PoultonBy John Lewis
Mooroopna potter Kaye Poulton talks about keeping busy with no markets and no galleries.
The new head Eagle has officially landed in the Echuca United nest. On Friday, recently appointed senior coach Adam Sutherland visited Echuca South Recreation Reserve for the first time after returning to Victoria from Queensland. While it was only...
Brayden May
Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable has laid a strong platform for Caulfield Guineas success next month after another great week of metro racing results. On Saturday at Flemington, Crosshaven took out the Exford Plate for Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes...
Tyler Maher
He might only be a hobby owner-trainer, but when Tatura’s Neil Girvan gets one of his two horses to the track he is always looking to Run The Show. Although he almost didn’t — with Run The Show — his horse who had had six...
Shepparton News
Madi is 16 years old, and for as long as she can remember, her mum Peita has lived with an eating disorder. It began in her early 20s with binge eating disorder – a psychological illness marked by the frequent, excessive consumption of food. But...
Charmayne Allison
Brittany and Hayley Barnard are twins, and they are both living with an eating disorder. Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in their teens, the years since have been a whirlwind of treatments and clinics for the 23-year-old sisters. But they are tangible proof there is hope and freedom after an eating disorder – even if the fight is never fully over.
Charmayne Allison
Anna McGuiness and Andrew Johnston take you through what made news today, September 9, including a faster COVID roadmap if regional Victoria meets targets, current COVID numbers, the Dookie General Store getting new owners, Echuca’s Paramount Theatre could be up for auction and more.
McPherson Media Group