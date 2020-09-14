My Word with John Lewis: September 10

Podcasts

Do you mind if I ask? Brittany and Hayley

Brittany and Hayley Barnard are twins, and they are both living with an eating disorder. Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in their teens, the years since have been a whirlwind of treatments and clinics for the 23-year-old sisters. But they are tangible proof there is hope and freedom after an eating disorder – even if the fight is never fully over.

Charmayne Allison 10 Sep 2020

