My Word with John Lewis: September 10

Podcasts
My Word with John Lewis: September 10By McPherson Media Group
5370537724001
John Lewis' column on our path out of lockdown.
Podcasts
John Lewis' column on our path out of lockdown.
The commentators might have thought Australia were cruising in their ODI run chase, but paceman Pat Cummins says the Old Trafford wicket made batting difficult.
AAP Newswire
Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing 4-3 in 21 balls, to go down to England by 24 runs in the second ODI in Manchester.
AAP Newswire
The commentators might have thought Australia were cruising in their ODI run chase, but paceman Pat Cummins says the Old Trafford wicket made batting difficult.
AAP Newswire
Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing 4-3 in 21 balls, to go down to England by 24 runs in the second ODI in Manchester.
AAP Newswire
Steve Smith has passed a second concussion test and is set to take his place in Australia’s side to play England in the second ODI at Old Trafford.
AAP Newswire
Madi is 16 years old, and for as long as she can remember, her mum Peita has lived with an eating disorder. It began in her early 20s with binge eating disorder – a psychological illness marked by the frequent, excessive consumption of food. But...
Charmayne Allison
Brittany and Hayley Barnard are twins, and they are both living with an eating disorder. Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in their teens, the years since have been a whirlwind of treatments and clinics for the 23-year-old sisters. But they are tangible proof there is hope and freedom after an eating disorder – even if the fight is never fully over.
Charmayne Allison
Anna McGuiness and Andrew Johnston take you through what made news today, September 9, including a faster COVID roadmap if regional Victoria meets targets, current COVID numbers, the Dookie General Store getting new owners, Echuca’s Paramount Theatre could be up for auction and more.
McPherson Media Group