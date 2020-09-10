Podcasts

Do you mind if I ask? Jacob

By Charmayne Allison

Since he was 15 years old, Jacob* has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction.

In the 13 years since, he has been admitted to hospital six times, his body holding on for dear life.

Mental illness can be a lonely road for men.

But when it comes to eating disorders, it’s even more isolating.

While media can be dominated by stereotypes of young, wealthy, white women, statistics show Jacob is anything but alone.

One in three Australians who experience an eating disorder are male.

But while the numbers are significant, the stigma is even greater.

Although he’s willing to share his story, Jacob still can’t bring himself to share his name.

But he hopes by speaking up, he can empower other men to do the same.

This is Jacob’s story.

*This is not his real name.

