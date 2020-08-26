Shepplife with Terri Cowley: Sam Birrell

Podcasts
Shepplife with Terri Cowley: Sam BirrellBy McPherson Media Group
5370537724001
One FM's Terri Cowley sits down to speak with Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell as part of her Shepplife program.
Podcasts
One FM's Terri Cowley sits down to speak with Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell as part of her Shepplife program.
The NSW Waratahs are vowing to bring the physicality to Leichhardt Oval for Saturday night’s must-win Super Rugby AU clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
AAP Newswire
Canterbury have announced the signing of injured Newcastle half Blake Green on a one-year NRL deal for 2021.
AAP Newswire
The NSW Waratahs are vowing to bring the physicality to Leichhardt Oval for Saturday night’s must-win Super Rugby AU clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
AAP Newswire
Canterbury have announced the signing of injured Newcastle half Blake Green on a one-year NRL deal for 2021.
AAP Newswire
Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.
AAP Newswire
Longwood a proposed route for superload trucks, men threated with firearm at Wilmot Rd Primary school, Shepparton P-plater gets his car impounded, seven new COVID-19 cases for Shepparton and more. James Bennett and Morgan Dyer share what made news today, August 21.
McPherson Media Group