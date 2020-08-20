You Heard it Here: August 20

Podcasts
You Heard it Here: August 20By McPherson Media Group
Free parking for Echuca, a six-figure drug haul in Cobram, aged care centre concerns and more, see what made news today, August 20.
Medibank Private has not had the windfall from elective surgery’s postponement that many tipped, and suffered a 27.9 per cent drop in full-year profit.
AAP Newswire
Wesfarmers’ Bunnings and Officeworks chains had surging sales but the group’s full-year profit took a 69 per cent dive.
AAP Newswire
Apple Inc has became the first publicly listed US company with a $US2 trillion stock market value.
AAP Newswire