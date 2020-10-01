AAP Other sport

Simmons wants England to return favour

By AAP Newswire

Simmons - AAP

1 of 1

West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes England will tour the Caribbean in the future as a token of gratitude for his team's visit to the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

England's board had projected losses of up to $US490 million ($A685 million) if no cricket was played during the summer and the West Indies were praised for agreeing to a three-Test series in July despite Britain struggling to curb the spread of the virus.

The matches, played in a bio-secure environment without spectators in Manchester and Southampton, marked the return of international cricket after a 117-day hiatus and England won a compelling series 2-1.

"England know that at some point they will have to give us back something," Simmons told the BBC.

"I think there has been a lot of dialogue between our top brass and the English top brass so I'm sure something is being put in place."

Simmons said England's tour of the Caribbean would provide financial support to the West Indies, whose cricket board halved salaries of staff and players in July for up to six months due to the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

"I think all the countries below the top three (England, Australia and India) need some sort of assistance," he said. "It's similar to the Premier League looking to help the EFL."

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson told Reuters that England were keen to support the West Indies but a tour in the near future is unlikely.

"While the current international calendar doesn't allow us to travel to the West Indies before our next scheduled visit in early 2022, we are currently in discussion with them about expanding this tour to include additional games," the spokesperson said.

Latest articles

Horticulture

New study reveals horticultural growers could be 26,000 workers short

The Shepparton and NSW Murray regions are set to be the worst hit by a horticulture worker shortage this harvest, if an Ernst & Young report is anything to go by. The seasonal horticulture labour demand and workforce study revealed the...

Rodney Woods
Horticulture

Cash splash to make Moira Shire farms more sustainable

More local news

Morgan Dyer
Horticulture

Shepparton MP wants more support for Goulburn Valley fruit growers

The $17 million package announced by the Victorian Government to help attract farm workers this harvest doesn’t go far enough, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed. Ms Sheed has called on the Victorian Agriculture Minister...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussie cricket great Dean Jones dies

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones has died of a heart attack, aged 59, while overseas to commentate on the Indian Premier League.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire