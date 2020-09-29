AAP Other sport

Belinda Clark to leave Cricket Australia

By AAP Newswire

Cricket Australia will lose one of its brightest executives with legendary women's figure Belinda Clark quitting the organisation after 20 years.

The former Australia captain, who has led CA's community cricket program since 2018, will leave her role in November.

So highly rated is Clark that her name was thrown up as a contender for the chief executive role that is being filled by Nick Hockley on an interim basis.

The 50-year-old Clark will remain involved as a director of the Twenty20 World Cup committee in the lead-up to the postponed men's edition in Australia in 2022.

There is speculation Clark will switch to a CA board position when two vacant seats are filled in October.

"I have loved my time working for the sport and while this chapter is coming to a close after 20 years with CA...I am committed to finding new ways to give back to the game that has given me so much," Clark said.

"My dream is to help young girls develop the confidence, skills and courage to step forward when leadership opportunities arise.

The leading Australian women's cricketer every year is given the Belinda Clark Award, with star allrounder Ellyse Perry winning it in February.

Hockley said Clark's impact on the sport, and at CA, had been profound.

"Belinda's impact across Australian Cricket has positioned her as one of Australia's most influential leaders of our time," he said.

"Belinda has forged a path for women in cricket long before the days of the Australian women's team and WBBL players became household names.

"Everyone across Australian cricket will miss working with Belinda, but we wish her all the best."

