Mitch Marsh’s ankle scans lost in UAE

By AAP Newswire

Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh remains in the dark on the extent of his injury layoff after scans on his right ankle went missing in the UAE.

The Western Australian cricket captain fears he may have suffered a syndesmosis injury after twisting his ankle in an Indian Premier League match for the Hyderabad Sunrisers last week.

But Marsh might not know for sure until he completes his 14-day quarantine period in a Perth hotel.

He is hopeful of avoiding surgery.

"I don't really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE," Marsh said on Tuesday.

"Cricket Australia haven't been able to get their hands on them so it's bit of a weird situation.

"So hopefully I'll go for another scan at some point this week, if I get clearance, and then we'll be a lot clearer on what we're dealing with.

"Hopefully at some stage I can get out, if not, I'll just wait another 10 days.

"I don't feel like it'd be that bad at all, I'd be very surprised to go down the surgery path."

Marsh is hoping to recover in time for WA's final game of the first block of Sheffield Shield matches, to be played entirely in South Australia in October and November.

The injury came at a terrible time for the 28-year-old, who played a starring role in a Twenty20 and an ODI win during Australia's recent tour of England.

"I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours while I was in the UAE," Marsh said.

"I was really disappointed to miss out on the opportunity of playing in the IPL again.

"I went over there (to England) in a really good head space. (After) six months working at home on my game and just being in a really great place in my life."

