Ellyse Perry struck down by injury again

By AAP Newswire

Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry will miss the rest of Australia's T20 and ODI series against New Zealand after re-injuring her right hamstring.

Perry suffered a minor strain during a recent running session and will miss Wednesday's T20 clash at Allan Border Field as well as the upcoming three-match ODI series.

It's the same hamstring Perry tore during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

That injury required surgery and a six-month layoff.

Although the latest setback isn't serious, her recent injury history means Perry is likely to take a cautious approach with her rehabilitation.

It's hoped Perry will be able to return during the WBBL, which begins on October 25.

"It's the same hamstring but a different muscle within the hamstring. It's on the minor end, so hopefully it doesn't delay it too much," Australia captain Meg Lanning said.

"She's doing everything she can to be available as soon as possible.

"It's a very complex injury and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen.

"It's really important to get it right and take the time before we do put her out on the field."

The setback means Perry won't be part of Australia's bid to equal the all-time record of 21 consecutive ODI wins that is currently held by the Australian men's team.

The Australian women's team have won 18 in a row in the ODI format.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead over NZ in the current T20 series and Lanning said it was a good sign that the team still possessed a winning ruthless streak even without Perry.

"I think we've developed that over a period of time. We don't rely on one or two players," Lanning said.

"As we saw in the first game, Ash Gardner was able to step up and make a match-winning contribution.

"So that gives us a lot of confidence that if our top three doesn't fire, we've still got real depth to get us over the line.

"With the ball as well we've developed that depth."

Perry will remain with the national side to continue her rehabilitation.

