Australia-Afghanistan Test postponed

Australia's one-off Test against Afghanistan and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand have officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Test against Afghanistan was scheduled to be held in November in Perth.

Under the original plan, Afghanistan would have competed in the T20 World Cup in Australia before staying in the country for the Test.

But when the World Cup was postponed until 2022, it made the mission of flying Afghanistan to Australia and quarantining for two weeks far too costly.

Cricket Australia says its is confident it will find a suitable window for each postponed match to be played by 2023 at the latest.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said the matches will take place once restrictions have been eased.

"We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date," he said.

The Australian men's team will host India for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s this summer, but the venues and dates are yet to be locked in.

CA announced on Thursday that the first four rounds of the Sheffield Shield will be held in a South Australian hub in October and November.

