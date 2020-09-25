Cricket mourns Australian great Dean Jones

Dean Jones is being remembered as a revolutionary Australian cricketer who devoted his life to the sport.

The Victorian batting great died in India on Thursday, aged 59, sending shockwaves through world cricket.

Jones suffered a fatal heart attack in his Mumbai hotel on Thursday, less than 24 hours after commentating on the Indian Premier League.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee performed CPR on Jones for about 30 minutes but he could not be revived.

Jones touched so many across the sport, be it as a teammate, opponent, commentator or in a coaching role with Afghanistan and in the Pakistan Super League.

Australian coach Justin Langer revealed he wanted Jones to be a coaching advisor ahead of next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

"There's not that many people who revolutionise the game; you think about maybe (Shane) Warne, Adam Gilchrist, and Dean Jones with one-day cricket," the Australian coach said on Friday.

"The things I've learned from him, and the legacy he leaves to Australian cricket won't be lost on us."

Langer said he had spoken to one of his "little brothers" Lee, who was doing it tough.

The former tearaway paceman bravely fronted up for his television commentary appearance just hours after Jones' death.

The biggest names in world cricket have been paying their tributes to Jones, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Viv Richards, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram, David Warner and Steve Smith.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said Jones could be given a state funeral.

"A great Victorian has been lost to us and we all mourn that loss," Andrews said.

Inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019, Jones was a favourite of so many of the sport's fans in the 1980s and early '90s.

Best known for his swashbuckling batting in one-day cricket, he brought an attacking approach to the game where he was happy to take bowlers on.

Jones attacked in the field and between the wickets, helping set the tone for the way the modern limited-overs game is played today.

But none of that should take away from the Victorian's toughness in Test cricket.

After making his debut against the West Indies in 1984, he became a regular two years later when he produced what is still regarded as one of the grittiest performances by an Australian in Test cricket.

His 210 against India in the 42C heat and extreme humidity of Madras was the stuff of Test folklore, as was the ensuing hospital trip where he required a drip.

"We often think about Jones' flamboyance ... but like all the great players, very mentally and physically tough and those are things you admire in an Australian cricketer" Langer said.

Jones' Test career ended abruptly in 1992 when he was dropped from the Australian side, while he played his last ODI in 1994 and stayed on with Victoria until 1998.

He remains the state's second leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield.

Jones became a respected commentator and coach, fitting seamlessly into the media landscape while still having a strong influence on the sport.

Cricket Australia is looking into the best ways to commemorate Jones' life, chairman Earl Eddings confirmed.

"Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game," Eddings said.

Jones is survived by his wife Jane, their daughters Isabella and Phoebe, and a son from another relationship.

DEAN JONES' CRICKET CAREER FOR AUSTRALIA

Tests: 52

Runs: 3631

Centuries: 11

Average: 46.55

Highest score: 216

ODIs: 164

Runs: 6068

Centuries: 7

Average: 44.61

Highest score: 145