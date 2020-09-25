AAP Other sport

Sporting world pays tribute to Dean Jones

By AAP Newswire

* "Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed." - Australia batting superstar Steve Smith

* "I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. RIP Deano, you will be missed." - Australia opening batsman David Warner

* "What a great player and a great bloke. We are shocked and very sad to hear of his passing. His role in the team's World Cup win in 1987 and the 1989 Ashes were a huge turning point for Australian cricket." - Australia coach Justin Langer

* "Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid." Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell

* "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends." - India captain Virat Kohli

* "Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia." - India legend Sachin Tendulkar

* "Horrible news to wake up to...You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world." - West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards

* "Sad to learn of the passing of Dean Jones. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends." - South Africa champion allrounder Jacques Kallis

* "PCB is devastated with the news of Dean Jones' passing. On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community." - Pakistan Cricket Board

* "An absolute cricketing legend. A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever. A genuine good guy and a huge loss." - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

* Dean Jones was the epitome of grit, determination and sheer fight. A legend of sport. A legend of this state. And we love him 'cause he's Victorian." - Victorian premier Daniel Andrews

* "We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former test cricketer and lifelong Carlton supporter, Dean Jones." - Carlton AFL club

* "Rest in peace my friend" - Australian soccer great Tim Cahill

