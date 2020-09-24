AAP Other sport

South Australia to host Shield hub

South Australia will host the opening four rounds of the Sheffield Shield campaign in October and November, but new Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie will be a notable absentee from the season opener.

The intent to play a full Shield schedule was unanimously endorsed by the Australian Cricket Council last month, and the season will get under way on October 10.

South Australia will take on Western Australia at Karen Rolton Oval, while Queensland 'hosts' Tasmania at Park 25.

With all Victorian arrivals into South Australia requiring a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, Victoria and NSW have agreed to postpone their round one game to November 17-20.

It means Victoria's first fixture will be their round two encounter against the Blues from October 22-25.

Gillespie was named South Australia's new coach earlier this year but he will have to take charge his first game from the confines of quarantine.

The former Australia paceman is currently coaching Sussex and is due to arrive in Adelaide on October 6.

It means he won't be out of quarantine until October 20 unless his return date changes.

The first four rounds of the Shield season will be followed by the BBL, which will start in December.

CA is planning to stage the remainder of the Sheffield Shield season, the Women's National Cricket League, One-Day Cup and Under-19 Female and Male National Championships in 2021.

Announcements regarding the fixturing of these matches will be made at a later date.

"The Marsh Sheffield Shield is an incredibly strong competition and for generations has been a crucial factor in the success of the Australian men's team," CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said.

"It is the envy of cricketing countries throughout the world. We would like to thank the South Australian government for their willingness to work together to deliver these fixtures."

2020-21 SHEFFIELD SHIELD FIXTURE

Round 1

October 10-13: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

October 10-13: Queensland v Tasmania, Park 25

November 17-20: NSW v Victoria, venue TBC

Round 2

October 19-22: South Australia v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

October 19-22: Western Australia v Queensland, Park 25

October 22-25: Victoria v NSW, Adelaide Oval No. 2

Round 3

October 30-November 2: NSW v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

October 30-November 2: Victoria v Tasmania, Park 25

October 30-November 2: South Australia v Queensland, ACH Group Stadium, Glenelg

Round 4

November 8-11: Queensland v Victoria, Karen Rolton Oval

November 8-11: Western Australia v Tasmania, Park 25

November 8-11: South Australia v NSW, ACH Group Stadium, Glenelg

