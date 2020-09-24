Sharma’s 80 helps Mumbai beat Kolkata

IPL champions Mumbai Indians strolled to an emphatic 49-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders as Australia quick Pat Cummins endured a torrid evening in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma' hit a blistering 80 off 54 balls to propelled his side to 5-195 with Cummins being smashed for 49 runs from just three overs.

Kolkata then fell apart in their run chase against a three-pronged Mumbai pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Australia's James Pattinson all claiming two wickets each and restricting the opposition to 6-146.

Cummins, batting at No. 8, top-scored with 33 as Kolkata kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

India's premier fast bowler Bumrah sealed the game for Mumbai in the 16th over when he claimed the wickets of big-hitters Eoin Morgan (16) and Andre Russell (11).

Mumbai lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings, who also have two points from two matches after losing to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

"It is all about executing plans, which we did," Sharma said.

"Six months is a long time without cricket. I was looking to get some time in the middle.

"Didn't come off in the first game, but glad it did today."

Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28 balls) laid the foundation of a big Mumbai total with a 90-run second wicket stand off 57 balls.

Yadav got Mumbai going by hitting seamer Sandeep Warrier for four boundaries in only the third over of the innings and Sharma smacked two sixes in Cummins' first over.

Cummins, who finished his quarantine only on Wednesday, was completely out-of sorts as Mumbai's batsmen feasted on his bowling..

Yadav got run out in the 11th over while attempting a second run but Sharma stayed until the 18th over before holing out to long-on after hitting six sixes and three fours.

"We were pretty rusty day to be honest," conceded Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik.

"Don't want to be too analytical about it, the boys know where they need to get better."

Karthik made 30 off 23 balls but played a reckless slog sweep against spinner Rahul Chahar just at the halfway mark and left Kolkata struggling at 3-71.

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab at Dubai.

Bangalore defeated Hyderabad Sunrisers by 10 runs in their first game while Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals in a sensational super over last Sunday.