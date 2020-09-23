Mooney backs instincts in cricket’s return

Beth Mooney enters the Australian summer as the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter, but says she's still learning to back herself at the crease.

The reliable left-hander was player of the tournament as the hosts fought their way to the T20 World Cup in March, providing a sure hand alongside the more belligerent Alyssa Healy at the top of the order.

It was enough to push her to the top of the rankings before the COVID-19 break, which will end on Saturday when Australia begins a three-game T20 series against New Zealand in Brisbane.

Mooney, who will switch from the Brisbane Heat to the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming WBBL season, is also that competition's second-highest run-scorer and played match-winning hands in the last two finals.

But the 26-year-old admits its taken some positive reinforcement from former Australian women's coach Mark Sorrell and new Scorchers WBBL coach Shelley Nitschke that finally allowed her to trust herself.

"There's usually times where I'm pretty unsure of myself out in the middle and not necessarily backing my decision making and the situation of the game," she said.

"I guess I needed a bit more data to collect (to show) that whatever I was thinking was pretty accurate about the wicket or the situation.

"It was just about getting more confidence about decision making and adaptability ... and Shell reckons I'm hitting the ball a little bit more harder than I usually do but that could have something to do with the bats I think."

Explosive New Zealand talent Suzie Bates could snatch the No.1 mantle back off Mooney during this series but it isn't what's driving the Australian.

"I get a few jibes here and there from the Queensland girls about being no.1," she said.

"And I've spoken about being best in the world but you've got to ... contribute to a successful environment on and off the field, so that's more of a measure for me."