AAP Other sport

Stoinis stars as Delhi win IPL Super Over

By AAP Newswire

Stoinis - AAP

1 of 1

Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant performance to carry Delhi Capitals to a super over win against Kings XI Punjab in Sunday's IPL clash.

The West Australian smashed 53 runs off 21 balls and lifted Delhi's total to 8-157 with England quick Chris Jordan conceding 30 runs off the final over of the innings.

Stoinis then forced the game into the super over by dismissing opener Mayank Agarwal and Jordan off the last two balls as Punjab with the scores level.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada restricted Punjab's total to just two runs in the super over by dismissing captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off his second and third deliveries which brought an end to the over.

Delhi achieved the target after Mohammed Shami bowled a wide and then Rishabh Pant neatly turned the seamer to fine leg for two runs.

Latest articles

Golf

Herbert finishes top Australian at US Open

Emerging golf star Lucas Herbert has upstaged former world No.1s and major winners Adam Scott and Jason Day to finish top Australian at the US Open in New York.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Wolff takes a detour to US Open lead

Matthew Wolff will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the US Open as Australia’s victory hopes, and that of numerous others, disappeared.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy fights back at Winged Foot

Rory McIlroy will go into the final round of the US Open six shots off the lead as he bids for his first major title since 2014.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Australia collapse, England win second ODI

Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing 4-3 in 21 balls, to go down to England by 24 runs in the second ODI in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Maxwell, Carey magic stuns England in ODI

Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey have inspired Australia to a come-from-the-dead victory over England and claim the three-match ODI series in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Sold-out crowd for start of cricket season

The prospect of the majority of the 2020-21 cricket season being played in front of empty stands, as Cricket Australia once feared, looks increasingly unlikely.

AAP Newswire