Australia set target of 303 to win series

Australia require 303 to beat England in the deciding match of the three-game one-day series in Manchester after the world champions recovered from a horror start at Old Trafford.

A brilliant 112 from opener Jonny Bairstow and fifties from Sam Billings and Chris Woakes formed the backbone of a competitive total of 7-302 on a slow-looking surface.

England, who have not lost a home ODI series for five years, got off to the worst possible start when Mitchell Starc found himself on a hat-trick after only the third ball of the match having ripped out Jason Roy and Joe Root for golden ducks.

Roy drove the first ball of the match into the hands of Glenn Maxwell at backward point and Starc then trapped Joe Root lbw with a ball that would have smashed the England Test captain's leg stump.

Bairstow and Eoin Morgan repaired the early damage with a 67-run stand before the home skipper fell tamely for 23 when he slapped Adam Zampa's second delivery to Starc at mid-off.

The leg-spinner, who has enjoyed an impressive series took his ninth wicket in three matches when he tempted the dangerous Jos Buttler with a flighted delivery and the wicketkeeper holed out to a diving Aaron Finch for eight.

Buttler's exit brought Billings to the crease and the 29-year-old, full of confidence following his maiden hundred in the first match, played a fabulous innings of 57 that included two huge sixes in a 144-run stand with Bairstow.

He fell to Zampa, who finished with 3-51 from his 10 overs, when an attempted reverse sweep lobbed up to Mitch Marsh.

Cummins ended Bairstow's vigil with a brilliantly disguised slower ball that rattled the stumps but once again Englands' lower order frustrated the tourists with 53 runs coming from the final five overs.

Woakes finished 53 off 39 balls with Tom Curran chipping in with a run-a-ball 19 and Adil Rashid adding 11 from nine balls including an audacious six over square leg off Starc, who finished with 3-74.

Australia named an unchanged side with Steve Smith once again deemed not fit enough to play following a knock to head in training ahead of the first match of the series.

The 31-year-old passed a second concussion test on Saturday and spent some time in the nets on Tuesday but captain Finch revealed he was still feeling groggy.

"He had a good long hit yesterday and just didn't pull up that well," said Finch.