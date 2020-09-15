AAP Other sport

Steve Smith on track for Aussie ODI return

By AAP Newswire

Steve Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Steve Smith will have a fitness test in the nets on the eve of Australia's ODI series decider against England as he seeks to prove he is ready to return from a head knock.

Smith missed the opening two matches of the three-match ODI series, which is locked at 1-1 after Australia's collapse of 7-32 resulted in them losing game two by 24 runs.

The classy batsman is desperate to take part in the series finale, which starts in Manchester at 10pm AEST on Wednesday.

Smith did some sprint work on Monday and is expected to have a hit on Tuesday, according to coach Justin Langer.

"He got a blow to the head in training the day before the first game, so we've been going through all the concussion protocols," Langer told reporters.

"He's definitely tracking in the right direction, so we're hopeful he'll be right for tomorrow.

"He has ticked every box at the moment ... unless he's not feeling well this morning, which I'm not expecting, then he'll definitely have a hit this afternoon.

"If he doesn't come up again we'll keep his, like all of our players', health in mind. But fingers crossed he'll be up and ready to go."

The intrigue over Smith's availability comes a year after he suffered a frightening blow to the neck during the second Ashes Test.

That bouncer was delivered by express paceman Jofra Archer, who earned man-of-the-match honours in the second ODI and has dismissed David Warner in all four of his innings on the current tour.

"Jofra Archer is an incredibly talented bowler," Langer said.

"Equally, David Warner is quite a player.

"It's been a great contest ... Davey is a superstar, he is an incredibly important part of our side.

"I am sure he is working overtime to be up for tomorrow night's game."

Langer was disappointed by Australia's middle-order collapses in the tour-opening Twenty20 and second ODI, but denied it was a case of "mental fragility".

"These things happen ... the hardest thing in cricket is hitting the winning runs," Langer said.

"Your mind starts wandering to getting the job done ... I'm very, very confident in our players that they are strong, developing and getting better at it."

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna potter still spinning the wheel

Mooroopna ceramicist Kaye Poulton is renowned for her fine pottery and inspirational workshops. When COVID-19 arrived, her usual sales outlet of farmers’ markets, classes, galleries and festivals disappeared — but she hasn’t stopped...

John Lewis
News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

When it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63 km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton boy, 15, denied bail after alleged assault

A 15-year-old Shepparton boy has been denied bail after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at a secure welfare facility in Melbourne, a court has heard. A Children’s Court was told on Friday that the boy had been charged with recklessly...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Smith fit, ready to take on England attack

Steve Smith has passed a second concussion test and is set to take his place in Australia’s side to play England in the second ODI at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australia claim first ODI against England

Australia have gone 1-0 up in their three-match ODI series against England after overcoming the world champions by 19 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Marsh guides Aussies to T20 win v England

Australia have survived another mid-order collapse to claim the third and final Twenty20 against England by five wickets with three balls to spare.

AAP Newswire