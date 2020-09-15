AAP Other sport

Seven refuse to pay full price to CA

By AAP Newswire

Seven Network - AAP

1 of 1

Seven West Media has refused to pay full price for its broadcast rights with Cricket Australia (CA), making a partial payment that is certain to stretch a relationship that is already incredibly strained.

Seven and CA remain at loggerheads on the eve of the 2020-21 season, with the disgruntled free-to-air broadcaster threatening to walk away from its $450 commitment to the sport.

The media giant last week issued CA a legal letter, declaring the governing body had breached its contract.

That dispute, which could potentially culminate in Seven terminating its deal, is ongoing.

The broadcaster which used a range of arguments while pushing for its annual rights fee to be reduced, has now grown tired of CA's refusal to enter negotiations and opted to apply its own discount.

Seven, which was due to pay $25 million to CA on Tuesday, has confirmed a smaller total has been transferred.

"Seven has paid the first instalment reflecting our assessment of fair value," Seven chief executive James Warburton said in a statement.

If the feuding parties can't resolve the issue it could soon become a legal stoush, with CA desperate to avoid a major blow to its revenue.

Foxtel is yet to reveal its cards but is also believed to be seeking a discount from CA and adopting a similar approach to Seven.

Seven and Foxtel both remain frustrated at CA's inability to deliver a final schedule for 2020-21.

CA is waiting on state-government clearances before releasing its updated fixtures list, which have been sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Warburton refused to reveal the exact figure transferred but noted Seven picked the number after consulting a third party.

"Putting aside the questions of breach, in accordance with the contract Seven has invoked the right to appoint an independent expert," he said.

"To determine the fair value of the media rights against the expected schedule for the season, compared to the originally published schedule."

CA's board has repeatedly declared it will not offer any form of discount on the six-year broadcast deal, which totalled $1.2 billion and was signed in 2018.

The governing body insists it will, unlike the AFL and NRL, deliver a full season of content as promised.

"We will hold up our end of the bargain. I am sure Channel Seven and Foxtel will as well," CA chairman Earl Eddings said earlier this year.

The season starts with a women's trans-Tasman Twenty20 on September 26 in Brisbane, which Seven has guaranteed it will broadcast no matter the state of the dispute.

Latest articles

Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

The gravel roadmap paved to freedom

I’m building a gravel path through our garden to the bush and the promise of endless freedom. Don’t ask me why I have taken on this Herculean task. It may have something to do with that other Herculean task we all face - filling in time between the first and the last gasp.

John Lewis
Opinion

No overloads on our roads

Steve TobinLongwood Action Group The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult. We...

Reader Contributed

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Smith fit, ready to take on England attack

Steve Smith has passed a second concussion test and is set to take his place in Australia’s side to play England in the second ODI at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australia claim first ODI against England

Australia have gone 1-0 up in their three-match ODI series against England after overcoming the world champions by 19 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Marsh guides Aussies to T20 win v England

Australia have survived another mid-order collapse to claim the third and final Twenty20 against England by five wickets with three balls to spare.

AAP Newswire