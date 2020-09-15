AAP Other sport

Zampa to learn from IPL teammate Chahal

Adam Zampa can't wait to pick the brain of Indian Premier League teammate and fellow legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, having opted for the Twenty20 extravaganza ahead of a Sheffield Shield hub.

Zampa is among the Australians heading straight from Manchester to the United Arab Emirates for the IPL after Wednesday's ODI series finale against England.

The tweaker was snapped up a fortnight ago by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for compatriot Kane Richardson, who is returning home for the birth of his first child.

Zampa will join Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn at the star-studded franchise coached by Australian Simon Katich.

But it's the chance to learn from Chahal, who has represented India in 94 limited-overs games, that has Zampa most excited.

"I've got a really good opportunity coming up at the IPL, where I can bowl with Chahal," the in-form Zampa told reporters.

"I really enjoy bowling with another legspinner, so Chahal's going to be really good to work with.

"We have pretty similar traits, but also can learn a little bit from each other as well.

"The obvious (other) ones are players like Virat and AB de Villiers because of the way they train and go about it, and watching them bat is going to be pretty exciting."

Zampa is yet to be given a concrete answer as to whether he and other Australians involved in the IPL - a talent-laden list including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and David Warner - will enter strict hotel lockdown upon arriving in Dubai.

IPL franchises are hoping that quarantine protocols for Australian and English stars will be relaxed because they're coming from a biosecurity bubble in England.

Zampa, who shifted from South Australia to NSW during the off-season in search of more Shield opportunities and an eventual Test debut, will miss the early rounds of Australia's first-class competition because it clashes with the IPL.

"It was too hard not to take the IPL opportunity, given what's coming up in the next couple of years (T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022)," Zampa said.

"There will be opportunities (to play Shield cricket) after the Big Bash."

Zampa, who claimed seven wickets at 13 in the opening two ODIs, suggested Australia must learn from England's series-levelling comeback.

