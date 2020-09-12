Cricketers to quarantine in Adelaide

Cricket Australia has secured special permission for players to train at Adelaide Oval while quarantining upon their return home from England.

Justin Langer's team is currently in Manchester, where they lead the hosts 1-0 in an ODI series after becoming the first national team to depart Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question of which Australian city the touring party will return to - and whether they will be able to hit the nets while in quarantine - had been unresolved until Saturday.

Perth was the early frontrunner, but Western Australia made it clear that players would be in hard hotel lockdown for a fortnight.

South Australia has now answered CA's SOS.

Langer, staff and players will stay at the new 138-room Oval Hotel, which has been built into the eastern side of Adelaide Oval.

The hotel and ground will become a biosecurity bubble under a proposal that has been ticked off by the South Australian government, Adelaide Oval management and South Australian Cricket Association.

"CA is committed to staging a safe and successful summer and today's agreement with the authorities in South Australia is a positive step towards achieving that," CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said.

"The health and safety of the South Australian community is our highest priority and the guiding principle in our planning.

"There is so much to look forward to this summer, and plenty of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that happens."

The arrangements only apply to players and staff returning home after the UK tour.

But it is likely that CA will secure similar exemptions for players heading to Australia upon the completion of the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

That list includes India captain Virat Kohli and most of his teammates, but also Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and other Australian stars taking part in the lucrative T20 league.

The issue is particularly pertinent for Cummins and Hazlewood, who would be at heightened risk of injury this summer if their workloads drop off for a fortnight.

The four-Test series between Australia and India is currently slated to begin in Brisbane on December 3-7, but the rivals are now expected to start that series in mid-December at Adelaide Oval.