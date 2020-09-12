AAP Other sport

Smith recovering from hit while batting

By AAP Newswire

Steve Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is no certainty to play in Sunday's second ODI against England after copping a hit to the head at training.

The health of the world's No.1 Test batsman will be carefully monitored after he was a late scratching for Australia's 19-run series-opening win.

Australia's hierarchy have labelled Smith's absence as precautionary after he was struck by a ball that came from a member of the coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.

An Australian team spokesperson said Smith will be assessed for concussion again on Saturday before a call is made on his fitness for the remainder of the three-match series.

Given the 31-year-old's history with concussion, Australia will play it safe with their former captain.

Smith became Test cricket's first concussion substitute in last year's Ashes after being felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's.

He missed the dramatic third match of the series, before returning in the fourth Test to complete a remarkable personal campaign where he scored 774 runs at an average of more than 110.

Despite struggling early, Australia managed to score a memorable 19-run ODI win on Friday without Smith.

His replacement at No.3, Marcus Stoinis, batted soundly for 43 before Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell's 126-run stand boosted Australia to a matchwinning 9-294.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc suffered minor groin soreness in the field and will be assessed before game two.

Latest articles

News

Benalla actress’ big break

*** Stars continue to support St Joeys

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla’s Worst Earthquake

Lambton Quay, the main st of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, lies directly above a tectonic plate intersection. It suffers more than 750 minor earthquakes and tremors in the course of an average year. These can often cause top floors of...

Benalla Ensign
News

Day Tripping 10

I grew up in Sydney in the 1950s with a twin brother and a pack of boys. We were the secret seven. We had freedom to explore anywhere and everywhere. There was safety in numbers. The only rule was that we had to be home before dark and on time for...

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Australia claim first ODI against England

Australia have gone 1-0 up in their three-match ODI series against England after overcoming the world champions by 19 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Marsh guides Aussies to T20 win v England

Australia have survived another mid-order collapse to claim the third and final Twenty20 against England by five wickets with three balls to spare.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aus snatch T20 defeat from jaws of victory

Australia have suffered a two-run loss in their Twenty20 tour opener against England in Southampton, failing to haul in a target of 163 after cruising to 1-124.

AAP Newswire