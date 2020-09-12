Smith recovering from hit while batting

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is no certainty to play in Sunday's second ODI against England after copping a hit to the head at training.

The health of the world's No.1 Test batsman will be carefully monitored after he was a late scratching for Australia's 19-run series-opening win.

Australia's hierarchy have labelled Smith's absence as precautionary after he was struck by a ball that came from a member of the coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.

An Australian team spokesperson said Smith will be assessed for concussion again on Saturday before a call is made on his fitness for the remainder of the three-match series.

Given the 31-year-old's history with concussion, Australia will play it safe with their former captain.

Smith became Test cricket's first concussion substitute in last year's Ashes after being felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's.

He missed the dramatic third match of the series, before returning in the fourth Test to complete a remarkable personal campaign where he scored 774 runs at an average of more than 110.

Despite struggling early, Australia managed to score a memorable 19-run ODI win on Friday without Smith.

His replacement at No.3, Marcus Stoinis, batted soundly for 43 before Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell's 126-run stand boosted Australia to a matchwinning 9-294.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc suffered minor groin soreness in the field and will be assessed before game two.