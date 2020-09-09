AAP Other sport

Richardson cracks top-10 world T20 ranking

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Kane Richardson has cracked the world's top-10 bowling T20 rankings for the first time.

The South Australian took three wickets in the recent series against England, which the hosts won 2-1, to earn his spot.

Fellow paceman Mitchell Starc moved up seven places to 18th, while spinner Ashton Agar retains his No.3 spot behind Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman after taking five wickets in the series.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch keeps his third ranking among the batsmen posting 125 runs, three spots ahead of Glenn Maxwell.

England's Dawid Malan, 33, is now the top-ranked T20 batsman after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia.

The 33-year-old Malan has played just 16 T20 internationals.

