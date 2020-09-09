AAP Other sport

Aussies up for spin challenge: Mitch Marsh

By AAP Newswire

Mitch Marsh believes teams are attacking Australia with spin during the middle overs of Twenty20 international but he says they are up for the challenge.

The allrounder's composed unbeaten 39 steered Australia out of trouble in their third and final game against England to secure a five-wicket win and retain the world No.1 T20 ranking.

Recalled into the Australian side for the dead rubber, after England took a 2-0 series lead, Marsh showed no signs of rust in his first national team game for six months.

Down to bat at No.6, the Western Australian didn't look like getting a chance in the middle when Australia cruised to 1-70 in chase of England's modest 5-146.

But legspinner Adil Rashid wreaked havoc with a bamboozling spell of 3-21 to claim the key scalps of Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith.

Marsh admitted opposition teams feel Australia are susceptible to slower bowling.

"Spin plays a role for nearly every team in the world throughout the middle orders. We know they play a huge part," he said.

"Every team is targeted and it's about being able to deal with it.

"Adil Rashid's a great bowler. He's one of the best spinners in the world in white-ball cricket.

"For us it's about making sure we have our game plans, being really clear and just execution. He's certainly a great threat for England."

Marsh will continue to hone his craft against spin bowling when he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, which gets underway in the UAE later this month.

"It's something I'm continually working on. I feel like my game is improving," he said.

"I feel like my game is really improving against spin.

"Adil Rashid is a class bowler and you need to be up for the challenge when you play against him."

