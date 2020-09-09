AAP Other sport

Aussie bowlers tie down England in T20

By AAP Newswire

Jonny Bairstow - AAP

1 of 1

Australia have restricted a Jos Buttler-less England to 6-145 in Southampton as the world No.1 Twenty20 ranking goes on the line.

Despite the home side having an unassailable 2-0 series lead, Australia can still salvage top spot in the ICC rankings with victory in the third and final match.

After being sent into bat by Australian captain Aaron Finch, England's innings never gathered any momentum despite Jonny Bairstow's gritty 55.

England's top-order played with nowhere near the intensity that saw them wrap up the series on Sunday, struggling to the lowest-score in the three games.

Buttler, who smashed a matchwinning 77 in game two, requested time off to be with his family and was replaced at the top of the order by Tom Banton.

But Banton, who plays for Brisbane Heat in the BBL, was knocked over for two by Josh Hazlewood, who came into the Australian team for Pat Cummins.

Bairstow and the prolific Dawid Malan steadied with a 49-run second-wicket partnership before legspinner Adam Zampa (2-34) dismissed the latter.

There was no Eoin Morgan in the middle order, with the England skipper not recovering from a finger injury sustained in the second T20.

Moeen Ali grafted 23 from 21 balls filling in for Morgan as captain.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson carried on the good work of spinners Zampa and Ashton Agar, restricting England to just nine from their last two overs.

Latest articles

Sport

Get behind Benalla Bushrangers in Good for Cricket raffle

Benalla Bushrangers are busy preparing for its next summer season - whenever that may be. But in the meantime, with the help of the nationwide Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, the local club is hoping to raise money, so it can hit the ground running once coronavirus restrictions ease enough to allow play.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Vale David Fox

Country footy has lost one of its great champions — and will be the poorer for it. David Fox’s impact on the country football community, in particular the Goulburn Valley League, wasn’t one of just statistics, numbers or data. His work...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

AFL exports | Rocky dominant, Harry returns for Hawks

Now at the pointy end of the season, Tom Rockliff put in another strong performance for Port Adelaide in its 36-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday. The win moves Port one step closer to locking away the minor premiership, the club a game...

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Aus snatch T20 defeat from jaws of victory

Australia have suffered a two-run loss in their Twenty20 tour opener against England in Southampton, failing to haul in a target of 163 after cruising to 1-124.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Morgan insists axed Root has a T20 future

Skipper Eoin Morgan says Joe Root has a future in the T20 side but he cannot be guaranteed a spot in England’s starting line-up.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Paine, Langer urge CA, Seven to end stoush

Test captain Tim Paine hopes Cricket Australia and Seven can iron out their differences after the broadcaster’s recent threat to terminate their TV contract.

AAP Newswire