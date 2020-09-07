AAP Other sport

Buttler to miss T20 against Australia

By AAP Newswire

Jos Buttler - AAP

1 of 1

Jos Buttler will miss England's final T20 against Australia on Tuesday after requesting time off to be with his family.

Having featured in all six Test matches this summer prior to rejoining the white-ball side for the ongoing series, Buttler has been inside the team bubble for the last 10 weeks and has not seen his loved ones in that time.

It is understood the 29-year-old approached captain Eoin Morgan and head coach Chris Silverwood after his match-winning 77 not out gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday and they granted his release.

Last month it was revealed Buttler's father had been taken to hospital the day before he joined Chris Woakes in a game-changing partnership that handed England victory in the first Test against Pakistan.

The current plan is for Buttler to link back up with the team ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Australians.

In the mean-time his absence from the team opens the door for one of the reserve players to step up.

Sam Billings could be seen as a like-for-like replacement as a wicketkeeper-batsman but it is likelier Jonny Bairstow will reclaim the gloves, leaving Billings to compete with Liam Livingstone and Joe Denly for a batting slot.

An ECB statement read: "England batsman Jos Buttler left the biosecure bubble yesterday evening following the team's victory over Australia to be with his family. He will miss England's final T20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.

"Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the biosecure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI Series at Old Trafford on Friday."

Latest articles

World

UK threatens to undermine EU divorce deal

The UK has warned the EU it could override the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by October 15.

AAP Newswire
World

Man arrested for fatal Birmingham stabbing

A man has been arrested in the British city of Birmingham over the fatal stabbing of a man and the wounding of seven others.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern pledges Maori New Year holiday

A re-elected Jacinda Ardern government would implement New Zealand’s first Maori-specific national holiday, for Matariki - the Maori New Year.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Morgan insists axed Root has a T20 future

Skipper Eoin Morgan says Joe Root has a future in the T20 side but he cannot be guaranteed a spot in England’s starting line-up.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aus snatch T20 defeat from jaws of victory

Australia have suffered a two-run loss in their Twenty20 tour opener against England in Southampton, failing to haul in a target of 163 after cruising to 1-124.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Paine, Langer urge CA, Seven to end stoush

Test captain Tim Paine hopes Cricket Australia and Seven can iron out their differences after the broadcaster’s recent threat to terminate their TV contract.

AAP Newswire