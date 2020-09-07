Buttler does it, Aussies lose T20 series

Australia have stumbled to a Twenty20 series loss to England in Southampton, where a poor start with the bat proved decisive in a six-wicket defeat.

Aaron Finch won the toss then watched his side crumble to 3-30 at the end of the fifth over, when Steve Smith took off for a single that was never there and was found well short of his ground by Eoin Morgan's direct hit.

Finch (40), Marcus Stoinis (35) and Glenn Maxwell (26) helped the tourists scrap together a total of 7-157, but Jos Buttler (77 not out) made a mockery of that target in 18.5 overs.

Buttler and Dawid Malan shared an 87-run stand, with the former securing victory in authoritative fashion when he danced down the pitch and slapped a delivery from Adam Zampa back over the legspinner's head for six.

The T20 series finale starts at 3am AEST on Wednesday, with the rivals then shifting to Manchester for a three-match ODI series.

England, currently second in the International Cricket Council's T20 rankings, will dethrone Australia and claim top spot on the table if they win the series 3-0.

Finch was left cursing a middle-order collapse of 4-9 in the series opener, during which Australia eased to 1-124 after 14 overs then inexplicably failed to haul in a target of 163.

England required 18 runs from the final two overs - a similar scenario to that which confronted Australia in the first T20 - but sixes from Moeen Ali and Buttler meant this match didn't enter its final over.

The only concern for Morgan was a dislocated finger he suffered while fielding, when Marcus Stoinis hammered a full toss straight at him at cover.

Morgan left the field for treatment, but returned soon after and batted.

The tourists took 18 runs off their final over, during which Pat Cummins crashed the fourth ball he faced for six and Jofra Archer delivered three wides.

Archer's earlier work, including a scything delivery on an awkward length that had David Warner out edging for a duck, put the game well and truly on England's terms.

Finch and Warner's opening partnership lasted three balls.

Alex Carey was promoted up the order then caught behind as Australia crashed to 2-3 after two overs.

Finch and Stoinis started to shift momentum in a 49-run partnership, only for both set batsmen to fall in the space of seven deliveries.

Those wickets left Maxwell as the tourists' best hope of a late-innings flurry of boundaries.

Maxwell showed promising signs but, attempting to clatter Chris Jordan over the fence in the 19th over, provided Buttler with his third catch of the day.