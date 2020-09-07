Aussies post 7-157 in T20 against England

Australia have been restricted to 7-157 after a shambolic start to their second Twenty20 against England in Southampton.

The tourists took 18 runs off their final over, during which Pat Cummins crashed the fourth ball he faced for six and Jofra Archer delivered three wides.

Archer's earlier work, including a scything delivery on an awkward length that had David Warner out edging for a duck, made it hard for Australia to fashion together a bigger total.

Aaron Finch, hunting a series-levelling victory after a middle-order collapse of 4-9 resulted in his team snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in their tour opener, opted to bat.

Finch and Warner's opening partnership lasted three balls.

Australia crashed to 2-3 after two overs then 3-30 at the end of the fifth over, when Steve Smith took off for a single that was never there and was found well short of his ground by Eoin Morgan's direct hit.

Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) started to shift momentum in a 49-run partnership, only for both set batsmen to fall in the space of seven deliveries.

Those wickets left Glenn Maxwell as the tourists' best hope of a late-innings flurry of boundaries.

Maxwell started the 18th over with a six, heaving Tom Curran's slower ball over the top of an outstretched Jofra Archer at long on.

Maxwell was out for 25 during the 19th over, attempting to clatter Chris Jordan over the fence but instead providing Jos Buttler with his third catch of the day.