Aussies restrict England to 7-162 in T20

Glenn Maxwell has snagged two key wickets during his first international game in almost a year, helping Australia restrict England to a total of 7-162 in their Twenty20 opener.

Maxwell underwent elbow surgery in February, while he took a mental-health break from the sport last October.

The Victorian could be excused for showing signs of rust in Southampton, having spent most of his winter in lockdown as the COVID-19 outbreak brought Melbourne to a halt.

Maxwell instead delivered the scalps of captain Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali, logging tidy figures of 2-14 from three overs.

Kane Richardson, who finished with 2-13 from three overs and dismissed top-scorer Dawid Malan for 66, also ruined England's hopes of compiling a more imposing total.

Justin Langer's team, playing their first match in almost six months after becoming Australia's first national side to depart home during the coronavirus pandemic, looked set for a much trickier chase.

Aaron Finch won the toss and Mitchell Starc opened the contest with a loosener that was called wide.

A rollicking start from Jos Buttler (44 from 29 balls) rocketed the hosts to 0-35 from three overs, when Finch threw the ball to Pat Cummins.

Cummins' cross-seamer at the end of his first over, coupled with an inspired fielding change from Finch, took the edge and dismissed Jonny Bairstow for eight.

Buttler plundered 16 runs from Ashton Agar's first over then went down swinging at the same bowler in the eighth over, picking out Cummins in the deep.

Malan's consecutive sixes off Adam Zampa in the 18th over were the highlights of an impressive knock, but the No.3 batsman failed to form a substantial partnership because the wickets kept tumbling.