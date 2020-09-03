AAP Other sport

Pattinson joins Mumbai Indians in IPL

By AAP Newswire

Australian quick James Pattinson has signed for IPL team Mumbai Indians following Lasith Malinga's withdrawal from the competition due to personal reasons.

Pattinson, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has 47 wickets in 39 Twenty20 matches, will join the Mumbai team in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the franchise said.

"Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka," Mumbai said in a statement.

Malinga, the IPL's leading wicket taker with 170 wickets, helped Mumbai win their fourth title last season.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament starts on September 19.

