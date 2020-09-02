Pakistan draw T20 series with England

AAP Other sport

England's final T20 match before their series with Australia ended in defeat as Pakistan signed off on their tour of England with a five-run win in their third and final T20 international.

Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez set up victory with a 52-ball 86, to help Pakistan level the series at 1-1.

The 39-year-old Hafeez equalled his best T20 score - in his 94th match in the format - to help Pakistan to 4-190 after being put into bat.

Key to the innings was Hafeez's 100-run partnership for the third wicket with 19-year-old Haider Ali, who hit 54 on his T20 debut.

Moeen Ali starred in England's reply with 61 off 33 balls, but was one of two wickets to fall in a superb next-to-last over bowled by Wahab Riaz (2-26).

England needed 12 off the final two balls and although Tom Curran struck a six off the first, he swung and missed off the last delivery of the innings by Haris Rauf to leave the hosts on 8-185.

It was Pakistan's first win of the tour in their last game and gives the team something to show from a month-long trip which its players spent in an isolated environment, mostly in a hotel.

Pakistan lost the weather-interrupted Test series 1-0.

England now prepare for Australia and skipper Eoin Morgan hopes his bowlers will get better with more cricket.

"I think I feel sorry for the bowlers simply because we haven't played T20 cricket for so long and we've all been in lockdown, we're all very rusty in some regards.

"But with the bat you can go and spend all day in the nets if you want to try and up your skill whereas bowlers can only bowl so much.

"So throughout this series they've probably had it rougher than the batters but hopefully the more we play going into the Australia series they will continue to get better."

