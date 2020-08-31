Maxwell scores ton in Australia warm-up

Glenn Maxwell struck a century but Steve Smith faced only eight balls in Australia's second intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

The Pat Cummins XI chased down 250 for victory in a 50-over contest against an Aaron Finch XI which is acting as preparation for next month's white-ball series against England.

It was left for Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell to pick up the baton and - after the opener had hit 87 - the latter scored 108 off 114 balls to help the Cummins XI get home by two wickets.

Smith had been denied the opportunity to bat in Friday's first intra-squad fixture when the match was abandoned due to rain only 5.5 overs into the chase.

This time the sun was shining in Hampshire, but his first innings since March concluded after a run-a-ball eight when Riley Meredith had him caught behind.

After a cover drive for four got him off the mark, Smith inside edged his next ball trying to hook Meredith.

Maxwell struck 11 fours and two sixes and - while his usual-explosive batting was on display at times - the Victorian played largely in a measured fashion.

Maxwell last represented his country on October 30 against Sri Lanka in a T20 international before a day later it was announced he would take a break from all forms of cricket due to mental health reasons.

After some time off and then the subsequent impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he is raring to go ahead of next month's white-ball series against England.

"It was nice to be back in the colours and out there playing some cricket," Maxwell said.

"I suppose it has been a long time since I've had a wicket or any time out in the middle so to make the most of that early in the tour is a nice way to start."

David Warner and Finch had put on 75 and the skipper looked in good nick again when they batted first.

He got off the mark with a square cut for four before he hooked over the boundary rope in Cummins' third over, but Finch was less fluent and was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood for nine.

This brought Marcus Labuschagne to the crease and he raced into the twenties with three successive fours off Kyle Abbott before he was bowled by Adam Zampa for 21.

Zampa accounted for young prospect Josh Philippe in similar fashion and Warner was back in the pavilion by this stage with Cummins ending his 44-ball innings on 34.

At 4-75, it was down to Mitchell Marsh and Daniel Sams to rebuild and the latter crunched two sixes but edged behind for 28 and Marsh departed when Ashton Agar snaffled a wonderful caught-and-bowled chance.

There was no sign of the Cummins XI easing up with treatment required for Andrew Tye after he was caught by a Stoinis bouncer, but he recovered and put on 106 with Mitchell Starc for the seventh wicket.

Tye reached the first half-century of his career with a six off Hazlewood and Starc also dished out punishment with Stoinis hit for back-to-back fours.

It was the all-rounder who had the last laugh though, with Starc bowled for 41 and Tye's knock ended by the same man for 59.