England’s Pope sidelined for four months

By AAP Newswire

England batsman Ollie Pope is facing around four months on the sidelines as he requires surgery after dislocating his left shoulder in the final Test against Pakistan earlier this week.

Pope - who suffered an identical injury while playing for Surrey last summer, leading him to miss three months of the county season - was visibly discomforted when he landed awkwardly after diving to prevent a boundary on Monday.

He left the field immediately and underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday before being reviewed by a consultant on Thursday, and it has been decided he will undergo an operation in the next couple of weeks.

