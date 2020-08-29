Expectant dad Kohli will tour Australia

India captain Virat Kohli is likely to travel to Australia later this year despite his wife expecting their first child in January.

Kohli's social media post announcing his wife's pregnancy went viral on Thursday, drawing good wishes from several India team mates.

Australian media reports said Cricket Australia (CA) and its broadcasters would be "holding their breath" over the availability of one of the biggest drawcards of world cricket.

"He's available for the tour, at least he has not said anything to the contrary," a key Indian cricket board (BCCI) official told Reuters on Friday..

"Now, if he has to come back in the middle of the tour, he has not said anything about that either. Of course there's plenty of time before the series."

Beginning on December 3 in Brisbane, India will play four Tests sandwiched between three Twenty20 Internationals and a trio of one-dayers.

The series is reportedly worth $300 million to CA, which has already lost this year's Twenty20 World Cup to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now host the tournament in 2022.

CA is also under pressure from the broadcasters with the boss of Australia's Channel Seven threatening to terminate their contract over the board's handling of the summer schedule.