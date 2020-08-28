Irish big-hitter smashes own car with six

AAP Other sport

Ireland big-hitter Kevin O'Brien has managed to smash the windscreen of his own car with a huge six in a domestic T20 match in Dublin.

O'Brien, who infamously cracked the fastest hundred in World Cup history in victory against England in 2011, hit eight sixes in his 82 from 37 balls for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors at Pembroke Cricket Club.

However, one of the 36-year-old's maximum blows had the unintended consequence of shattering the window of his own vehicle in the adjacent car park.

Cricket Ireland highlighted the damage on its Twitter account although O'Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster to victory.

