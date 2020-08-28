Irish big-hitter smashes own car with six

5370537724001

Ireland big-hitter Kevin O'Brien has managed to smash the windscreen of his own car with a huge six in a domestic T20 match in Dublin.

O'Brien, who infamously cracked the fastest hundred in World Cup history in victory against England in 2011, hit eight sixes in his 82 from 37 balls for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors at Pembroke Cricket Club.