CA insist they’ll meet broadcaster demands

By AAP Newswire

Nick Hockley. - AAP

Cricket Australia insist they will deliver their "side of the bargain" to broadcasters this summer amid claims from Seven that the TV rights deal could be renegotiated.

The details of an adjusted schedule are expected to be released in the coming weeks, but it will still include four Tests against India and one against Afghanistan.

The white-ball component of India's tour will also still feature, but it could be moved to earlier in the program to better allow for quarantine bubbles.

Seven boss James Warburton this week questioned if the value of the game would drop if there were changes, claiming mixed messages on the summer's schedule.

Both Seven and Nine renegotiated cheaper rights deals with the AFL and NRL this year, but in both those cases games were dropped from the regular season.

Something interim CA CEO Nick Hockley is adamant won't happen in cricket.

"We're absolutely committed to delivering our side of the bargain which is fantastic summer of cricket," Hockley said.

"We'll work with all our partners to deliver the best possible summer, the best possible experience, the best possible entertainment for all our fans and the public.

"So, that's what we're focused on and I think we've got a very clear agreement, that is fulfilling our part of the bargain and that's entirely what we're focused on."

The finer details of the summer are also still in the works, namely how domestic cricket will play out and what role quarantine bubbles will have.

Warburton had argued this week that could see the standard and value of the Big Bash League drop, given there are likely to be extended national squads and it's unclear if players will be able to drop back into club bubbles.

Seven pay around $82 million a year to CA for the rights as part of their six-year deal.

Hockley hadn't spoken to Warburton since his claims, but insisted he had a good relationship with the network and it wasn't a concern going forward.

And nor did he agree there was an argument broadcasters or fans would be dudded.

"I don't think so. Certainly, bio security and health and safety of the players throughout the summer is absolutely the No.1 priority," Hockley said.

"Creating hubs and concentrating content as the other sporting codes have done throughout the winter is something we're likely to have to do in the early stages of the season.

"We are hoping the situation improves, I think clearly it's going to be a busy and full summer, both the international playing group and the domestic group and WBBL.

"But we're working through the schedules as we said at the moment and there's going to be lots of great cricket."

Sport

Tournament postponed

The Premier Fours event that was to be hosted at the Deniliquin Bowling Club on August 29 and 30 has been postponed due to health advice in relation to Coronavirus restrictions. Club president Shane Laing said the club hopes to reschedule the...

Olivia Duffey
News

More actions completed

Projects promised through Edward River Council’s annual combined delivery program and operational plan are progressing despite setbacks resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. In his first week on the job, general manager Phil Stone was last week...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Healthy direction for schools

All schools in the Deniliquin district have been deemed to have reached 100 per cent achievement in meeting the NSW Healthy School Canteen Strategy. The strategy was launched in 2017 to help schools achieve healthier standards. It stipulates at...

Olivia Duffey

