Victoria appoint ex-Test cap Rogers coach

Former Test opener Chris Rogers will return to Victoria as the state's head coach after being announced as the full-time replacement for Andrew McDonald.

Victoria confirmed on Wednesday that Rogers had won the race for the top job, five years after finishing his Australian playing career with the state.

In the time since, Rogers has filled roles in Cricket Australia's pathway system, including as coach of the under-19s team at this year's World Cup.

He also has coaching experience in English County Cricket.

"I'm really excited about the job and I'd like to thank Cricket Victoria for the opportunity," Rogers said.

"It feels a bit like I've come full circle in playing for Victoria for seven years and now coming back into the fold as the senior coach.

"I'm looking forward to working with this talented squad of players and coaches.

"I've been lucky enough to work with many of the Victorian players in recent years and I look forward to working with them to achieve individual and team success."

Rogers scored 4393 runs at 50.43 for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield after moving from Western Australia, during which he became a regular at the top of the Test order.

Victoria were searching for a new coach after McDonald left to become Justin Langer's assistant early last summer.

Lachlan Stevens took over in the interim, lifting them from last to second on the Shield ladder but has since been handed the women's side.

Fellow Sheffield Shield veterans Brad Hodge and Michael Klinger were the other leading candidates for the role.

